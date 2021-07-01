MONROE CITY, Mo. — There are roads in northern Missouri still closing due to flooding, and there are a few that have been reopened. The best source of updated information is the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, found online at modot.org.
Here are the latest updates:
Open: Route K in Shelby County
Closed: Route A in Monroe County at Crooked Creek
Closed: Route PP in Macon County
MoDOT reminds motorists to never drive through flooded roads, and to always wear their seat belt and pay attention while driving.