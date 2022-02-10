MoDOT project manager Keith Killen receives national award

HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Northeast District Project Manager Keith Killen was awarded the President’s Transportation Award by America Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) at its annual meeting in San Diego, Calif.
This award is given to an employee who provides exemplary service during the year furthering the transportation activities of his/her member department or committee which has, or potentially could have, a salutary impact on transportation nationwide or on a regional basis. This national award recognizes the outstanding leadership and dedication Keith provided to the completion of the Route 54 Champ Clark Bridge.
“Keith is an inspirational engineer, and we are grateful for his leadership and continued service to the citizens of Missouri,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.
More than a decade ago, Killen began working on the detailed environmental assessment process, collaborating with the Illinois Department of Transportation. He developed an extensive public involvement process including using a citizen’s advisory group representing the diverse needs of the communities on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Killen worked on the application and was instrumental in securing a federal grant of $10 million for the bridge. He continued to provide his leadership and passion for this project through the Design-Build project and the completion of the new bridge.
Killen is a licensed professional engineer and has been employed with MoDOT for 28 years.
He and his family reside in Shelby County.
The completed Route 54 Mississippi River Bridge at Louisiana, Mo., known as the Champ Clark Bridge, has recently received some significant national awards. The project and its contractor, Massman Construction, received three awards from the Associated General Contractors including the 2021 Build America Award for Design-Build Civil, the Marvin M. Black Partnering Excellence Merit Award and the 2021 Build America Grand Award.
The new Champ Clark Bridge opened in August 2019.
