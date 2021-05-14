MACON — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be doing road work on routes in Pike County. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Pike County Route J — Monday, May 17, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 161 to where state maintenance ends for pavement repairs.
Pike County Route NN — Tuesday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 19, the road will be closed from U.S. 61 to U.S. 54 for pavement repairs.
Pike County Route AC — Thursday, May 20 and Monday, May 24 to Tuesday, May 25, the road will be closed from Pike County Route K to Pike County Route BB for pavement repairs.
Pike County Route K — Thursday, May 27, road will be closed from MO 161 to the county line for pavement repairs.
Motorists will need to find alternate routes during these times. More information on this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling the customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
Vacation plans this year? Be sure to check out the MoDOT traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state. Motorists can subscribe to the e-update service and receive emails specific to their county or highway and how road work may affect travel.
