MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to repair a culvert and slide on Route U about one mile from Missouri Route 107.
"The road has collapsed and the area around it is unstable, so it will remain closed until we can determine the next step toward a solution," said MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt.
While a definite time frame for the closure has not been determined, it is likely to be months before the road can reopen.
"We understand this is inconvenient, yet we must ensure the road is safe to travel on prior to reopening," Untiedt said.
The detour around the closure is to use Missouri Route 107 to U.S. 24 or Missouri Route 154.