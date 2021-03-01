HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are on a mission to repair potholes on smaller and larger routes throughout the area following the recent extreme cold in February.
Marisa Ellison, communications manager with MoDOT, said Missouri’s extreme freeze and thaw cycles are ideal for the formation of potholes. After about two weeks of sub-freezing temperatures, the thaw resulted in potholes as moisture seeped in and chunks of pavement popped out. Ellison said MoDOT crews are on “pothole patrol” on routes throughout the state, making repairs every day.
“We just ask especially when you see our crews out there working on these roads — and they’re small roads and major roads — just please slow down and move over and give them some room to work, and definitely don’t be distracted while you’re driving through there,” Ellison said.
Statewide, MoDOT has about 300 teams working to fill potholes, using a cold asphalt mix to form a temporary repair. The longer-term solution of a hot asphalt mix isn’t possible until temperatures are warm for an extended period of time.
“While following COVID-19 social distancing procedures, MoDOT is working as hard as we can to fill the potholes quickly,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “Brutally cold temperatures coupled with ice and snow throughout February have led to a high number of potholes blossoming on Missouri highways already. We ask motorists to please be patient with us as the repairs are being done.”
MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road including interstates, U.S. and Missouri routes and lettered routes. In 2020, MoDOT patched about 760,000 potholes, spending $18 million on repair efforts.
The Automobile Club of America recently shared some tips for motorists during what Ellison said is “pothole season”, and what to do if they encounter a pothole. The organization recommends motorists insect their tires, because properly inflated tires act as a “cushion” when hitting a pothole. Motorists should also scan the road ahead so they can react in time to avoid a pothole — for example, puddles can hide deep potholes.
If a pothole can’t be avoided, motorists should reduce speed without abrupt braking. Motorists should also check for noises or vibrations. A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately. Motorists are also reminded to check to see if their vehicle is equipped with a spare tire, and make sure to regularly check its air pressure.
Ellison encouraged motorists to report potholes by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or visiting www.modot.org and clicking on the “Contact Us” tab to report a pothole.