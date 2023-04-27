MoDOT Northeast District selects Edgar as new area engineer

Emily Edgar

HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has selected Emily Edgar as the new central area engineer for the Northeast District covering Audrain, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Randolph and Shelby counties.

In this role, Edgar will serve as MoDOT’s primary point of contact in the central area and coordinate with local agency partners, community leaders, federal, state and local officials, businesses and the public. Edgar replaces Jeff Kroner, who took another position within the department.

