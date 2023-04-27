MoDOT Northeast District selects Edgar as new area engineer

HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has selected Emily Edgar as the new central area engineer for the Northeast District covering Audrain, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Randolph and Shelby counties.
In this role, Edgar will serve as MoDOT’s primary point of contact in the central area and coordinate with local agency partners, community leaders, federal, state and local officials, businesses and the public. Edgar replaces Jeff Kroner, who took another position within the department.
Edgar began her career with MoDOT in 2019 as in intern in the Kansas City District. She is active in her community and has experience on multiple construction projects including the I-435 and I-70 interchange. Edgar most recently served as intermediate construction inspector at the Hannibal Project Office.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve Missourians and work with key stakeholders, citizens and communities within the central area to resolve transportation issues,” she said.
Edgar received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in addition to a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Marketing from Hannibal-LaGrange University.
