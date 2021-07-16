HANNIBAL — Here is the chance for Missourians to release their inner Spielberg. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is seeking participant’s help in creating their next Buckle Up Phone Down public service announcement.
“We know that Missouri has a lot of talented individuals,” said Nicole Hood, Missouri Department of Transportation state highway safety and traffic engineer. “We’re asking you to show us how to present the Buckle Up Phone Down message. Together we can make a difference.”
To date, Missouri has had 497 fatalities with 66% unbuckled. This number is on pace with 2020 which ended the year with the highest number of fatalities in a decade. The simple act of buckling the seat belt can improve a person’s chances of surviving a crash by 45%. And by putting the phone down — every time, every trip — motorists can better concentrate on the road ahead and react to whatever surprises it might bring.
The video PSA contest is simple:
- Create a 30-second PSA that tells others why buckling up and putting their phone down while driving is important.
- Fill out the online application
- Once they receive your online form, MoDOT will send a link to upload the video
The winning PSA will be featured at this year’s Buckle Up Phone Down Day celebration in October and will be used in BUPD campaigns throughout the state.
Complete contest rules and submission requirements are available by visiting www.savemolives.com/mcrs/BUPDContest. There also graphic elements and music beds to help participants create their masterpiece.
Entries must be received by Aug. 30.
More information is available by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org. People can receive the latest statewide news and text alerts by signing up for e-updates.