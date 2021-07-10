HANNIBAL — It will be over a year before the replacement of the Mo. 79 viaduct in Hannibal will begin. The Missouri Department of Transportation has already begun the process of notifying the community about what the project will entail.
“When we started this (informational) process about a year ago we actually had some meetings with first responders and different groups because we know with a replacement project like this there will be an impact so we have started working on that,” said Brian Untiedt, central area engineer for MoDOT’s Northeast District, during the July 6 meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall.
Mayor James Hark applauded MoDOT for being proactive in sharing information long before the project begins.
“I appreciate the fact that MoDOT is going out and talking to the persons who will be impacted,” he said. “Obviously transparency and cooperation go a long way. Even if there is a negative impact at least if there are discussions and you try to mitigate, that goes a long way rather than saying, ‘This is the way it is, too bad.’”
Untiedt promised that MoDOT’s public information outreach is just beginning.
“I don’t think we have hit everybody that is going to be impacted,” he said. “We know the whole South Side will be impacted. We will have some public information coming out on this and some community involvement.”