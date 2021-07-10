Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.