JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.

