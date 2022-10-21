MoDOT crews prepare for winter weather response amid continued staffing shortage

HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crew members fanned out throughout the region Thursday for their annual statewide winter weather drill, preparing for future storms as they adapted to a significant staffing shortage.
Heath Otte, assistant maintenance liaison with MoDOT, explained the drill provided everyone with a chance to test out and calibrate equipment while responding to a simulated winter storm. With new staff members, the operation provides a valuable training opportunity and chance to become familiar with area routes and turnaround spots.
“Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do at MoDOT,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee.” In addition, every piece of equipment — every truck, motor grader, snow blower and tractor — is inspected and calibrated to conserve materials and operate efficiently and safely."
Otte explained MoDOT takes a statewide approach when responding to winter weather. Despite continued efforts to hire more crew members, the department is experiencing a statewide shortage of employees.
“With years of high turnover, we are nearly 30 percent below the staffing we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said Patrick McKenna, MoDOT director. “If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads. Delays could be significant and will impact all regions of the state.”
Otte said everyone works together to take a consistent approach. Missouri's varied geography and the unpredictable nature of winter weather means emergency response is handled on a "storm-by-storm" basis.
"We will be working together as a state to make sure we are successful with snow removal," he said, noting it's a "one-team approach". "We help everyone across the state so that we are consistent in our approach and that we're successful clearing the roads."
Otte said crew members prioritize continuous operation routes, working from the beginning of a storm until those routes are mostly clear.
Motorists who are preparing to venture out during inclement weather should check the MoDOT Traveler Map before they head out, Otte stressed. The map shows regularly updated conditions for routes throughout Missouri and is available with a mobile app and by visiting https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html.
Otte said the Traveler Map is updated throughout the duration of a storm, and MoDOT staff strive to keep it as accurate as possible, so motorists know what to expect before planning a trip. Customer relations staff are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT. Callers will receive information based on the real-time data from the Traveler Map.
He emphasized that motorists should always drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions. Motorists should keep an eye out for lights along the way. The plows are large and operate a slow speed while performing operations, and motorists need to give them plenty of room for everyone's safety.
"We're out there to try to keep the roads as safe as possible during winter operations. Our goal is that the traveling public get to their destination and that our employees stay safe and go home in the same condition that they went to work in," Otte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.