MoDOT crews prepare for winter weather response amid continued staffing shortage

MoDOT crew members Brenden Turnbull, Nick Riley, Jack Kirtlink and Brandon Essig install a plow on one of the department's trucks Thursday for the annual statewide winter weather drill. Heath Otte, assistant maintenance liaison with MoDOT, explained that crew members across the state will work together with a "one-team" approach to clearing roadways. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said if a storm lasts longer than one 12-hour shift, there will not be enough employees available to fill all of the trucks for a second shift — resulting in delays in some regions of the Show-Me State.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crew members fanned out throughout the region Thursday for their annual statewide winter weather drill, preparing for future storms as they adapted to a significant staffing shortage.

Heath Otte, assistant maintenance liaison with MoDOT, explained the drill provided everyone with a chance to test out and calibrate equipment while responding to a simulated winter storm. With new staff members, the operation provides a valuable training opportunity and chance to become familiar with area routes and turnaround spots.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.