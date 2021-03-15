For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — The northbound U.S. 24/61 on ramp at the south interchange to Palmyra will be closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
“It appears the bridge was hit recently, and it looks like a girder is damaged,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “Our bridge engineers will have to further inspect the bridge to determine necessary repairs, and until we can determine that, we will have to keep the ramp closed.”
For drivers coming out of Palmyra to the south interchange, if they need to go northbound onto U.S. 24/61, they will need to first go south onto the highway, then make a u-turn at the next crossover.
