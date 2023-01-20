HANNIBAL — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will perform various projects throughout the Northeast District:
Route MM — The road will have short-term closures at various locations between Veterans Road and Paulina Drive in Hannibal for brush cutting operations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Route FF — The road will be closed from Route PP to Route V for pavement patching operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Route K — The road will be closed from Missouri Route 151 to the Randolph County line for pavement work, brush cutting and drainage operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Route V — The road will be closed from Route FF to U.S. 36 for pavement patching operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 to Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Missouri Route 154 — The road will be closed from Missouri Route 19 to U.S. 54 for pavement patching operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Route H — The road will be closed from Route HH to Route A for brush cutting operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Route Z — The road will be closed from U.S. 36 to Missouri Route 168 for pavement patching operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.
More information is available by visiting the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/?district=NORTHEAST.
