HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced several general highway maintenance projects planned in the Northeast Missouri region from Tuesday, February 14 to Friday, Feb. 24.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with crews by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
- Route U — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 17 for brush cutting operations from County Road 283 to Route C.
- Route DD — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for multiple maintenance operations from County Road 195 to Route C.
- Route PP — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15 for pavement patching operations from U.S. 36 to the intersection of Route FF and Route CC.
- Route FF — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17 for brush cutting operations from Route PP to Route V.
- Route V — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24 for pavement patching operations from U.S. 36 to Route FF.
- Route H — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 for shoulder work from Route A to Spalding Road.
- Route E — The road will be closed for brush cutting operations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Thursday, Feb. 16 from Saverton Drive to Riverview Drive. Drivers needing to travel through this area to access private residences or work locations will be escorted through the work zone.
- Route N — The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 for brush cutting operations from Route T to Missouri 79.
Motorists can stay informed of road work on MoDOT's traveler map at www.modot.org.
More information is available by subscribing to the e-update service to receive emails specific to the local county or highway and how road work may affect travel. Road updates are also available on MoDOT's Facebook page and on Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.