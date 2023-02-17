HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans several general highway maintenance projects in the Northeast Missouri region from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, March 3.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to assist crews by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
Marion County
Route DD — The road will be closed for multiple maintenance operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24 from County Road 195 to Route C.
Route C — The road will be closed for brush cutting operations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 3 from Route U to Route Z.
Monroe County
Route PP — The road will be closed for pavement patching operations from between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28 from U.S. 36 to the intersection of Route FF and Route CC.
Ralls County
Route E — The road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 for brush cutting operations from Saverton Drive to Riverview Drive.
MoDOT asks motorist to check out the traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state.
People can also subscribe to the e-update service and receive emails specific to each county or highway and how road work may affect travel. Road updates are available on MoDOT's Facebook page or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast.
