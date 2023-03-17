HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several projects beginning Monday in the Northeast region.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 7:34 pm
HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several projects beginning Monday in the Northeast region.
Missouri Route 168 — The road will be closed for brush cutting operations from Route JJ to County Road 402 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23.
Missouri Route 168 — The road will be closed for brush cutting operations from County Road 404 to County Road 402 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, March 27 to Thursday, March 30.
Pike County
Route D — The road will be closed for culvert replacement operations from Route N to Pike 262 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Route W — The road will be closed for culvert replacement operations from Pike 220 continuing 1/4-mile south between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Ralls County
Route H — The road will be closed for brush cutting operations from Route HH to Route A between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Shelby County
U.S. 36 (Westbound) — Lane restrictions will be active for pavement patching operations from Monroe City to Clarence between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Monday March 27 to Friday, April 28. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region,
MoDOT asks drivers to assist crews by buckling up, putting the phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
