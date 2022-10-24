JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) funded a project to connect voters and election workers in Missouri with quick, overview videos on how to use the accessible voting equipment in their county.
These videos are designed to:
- Prepare voters on what to expect when they go vote
- Provide additional support to election judges on how to operate the machines
- Serve as a way to troubleshoot any issues encountered by election judges or voters the day of voting
These videos can be accessed on online at www.moddcouncil.org/voting. The webpage includes a list of counties with videos available in both English and Spanish.
The postcard contains a QR code that links directly to the videos. MODDC encourages voters and election workers to print and take this card with them to their precinct.
