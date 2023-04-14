Mock crash at Palmyra High School depicts real-life consequences of driving under the influence

A student actor who portrayed an unconscious passenger in a Driving While Intoxicated mock crash Wednesday at Palmyra High School is transported to Survival Flight during as fellow high school students watch. School Resource Officer Kristen Rathbone coordinated the realistic event with several area emergency agencies to demonstrate the consequences of driving drunk or under the influence of drugs. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra High School students gathered in the parking lot to witness a heart-wrenching scene — two mangled vehicles came to rest bumper to bumper and fellow students were involved in an apparent drunk driving collision.

The realistic scene that unfolded in front of the students was a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) reenactment, organized by School Resource Officer Kristen Rathbone with the help of numerous emergency response agencies. As the students processed what had happened, an emergency call went out asking for assistance with a traffic crash with injury, involving a possible fatality and a possible unconscious subject. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.