Mock crash at Palmyra High School depicts real-life consequences of driving under the influence

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra High School students gathered in the parking lot to witness a heart-wrenching scene — two mangled vehicles came to rest bumper to bumper and fellow students were involved in an apparent drunk driving collision.
The realistic scene that unfolded in front of the students was a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) reenactment, organized by School Resource Officer Kristen Rathbone with the help of numerous emergency response agencies. As the students processed what had happened, an emergency call went out asking for assistance with a traffic crash with injury, involving a possible fatality and a possible unconscious subject.
Warning: the following reenactment is designed to appear realistic.
Within moments, officers with the Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Protection District firefighters and Marion County Ambulance District EMTs arrived to the scene. A teen staggered to her feet, surrounded by cans signifying one of the drivers had been drinking. The firefighters used extrication equipment to rescue the unconscious passenger in the SUV.
Soon, Survival Flight's helicopter touched down in the grassy area nearby. The unconscious teen was transported by stretcher to be airlifted for treatment. The outcome for a passenger in the sedan was not the same — he had passed away. Several students were visibly moved as they heard his mother screaming "That's my son!"
She continually asked the responders "Why aren't you helping him?" Her questions were met with stoic silence which meant it was too late.
Seniors Moriah Higgason and Madison Cardwell explained how the reenactment left a lasting impression on each of them. Higgason was initially confused when she came upon the scene with fellow students.
"When the mother came is when it really hit me," she said. "I thought that was pretty crazy. It was really realistic."
Madison explained that she and her fellow students are all driving, and the scenario reinforced how making good decisions is important.
"It's definitely something that's going to stick in my mind," she said.
Moriah agreed, noting how the mock crash situation emphasized that a bad decision such as driving drunk or under the influence of drugs can affect so many people involved, including loved ones of those who were affected.
After all of the emergency personnel had checked on each of the student actors at the scene, the students filed back into the high school gymnasium to hear an emotional testimony about losing a loved one in a drunk driving accident from Breahnna Parsons, a senior at Hannibal High School.
Breahnna told the students about how the circumstances surrounding that led to her losing her sister's fiance, Miguel. He and his friends had all been drinking, and they were involved in an accident with a tractor trailer.
In that instance everything changed. The front and rear passengers died, and the other occupants were injured.
She recalled how much she missed Miguel, describing a memorable road trip to Garden of the Gods Park that she shared with him and her sister.
"He was always ready to have fun. He was always willing to hang out with friends," Breahnna said, noting his passion for fishing and grilling outside.
Breahnna wanted to share a message with all the students, hoping they listened to what she had to say during her speech.
"I just think it's really important to just find someone to take you home. If you don't have anybody, just call your parents. You might be grounded — I definitely would — I'd rather be grounded than dead," she said.
Officer Rathbone was a student actor in a similar demonstration years ago. She commended all of the student actors involved, as well as the dedication and collaborative effort from agencies including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Palmyra Fire Protection District, Palmyra Police Department, Hannibal Police Department and Survival Flight.
Rathbone agreed with Chief Eddie Bogue about the goal of the reenactment.
"If we impact one kid, we're successful," he said.
