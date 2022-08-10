PALMYRA, Mo. — Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors recently approved the refund of capital credits.
The total amount of $822,405 will be refunded to the member-owners. Checks will be mailed out prior to the drive-through Annual Meeting, which is Saturday, August 27, at Palmyra High School. Registration and voting will be held from 9-11 a.m.
At the close of each business year, any margins are allocated to the member-owners based on the amount of electricity purchased. These allocations are then returned to the member-owners as financial conditions permit. This is one of the advantages of being a member-owner of an electric cooperative.
To date, over $21.9 million have been returned to member-owners during the past 60 years.
