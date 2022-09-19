HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum, in Hamilton, Mo. along with the National Quilt Museum of Paducah, Ky. and the International Quilt Museum of Lincoln, Neb., have been chosen as the top quilt museums in the United States.
The three museums were selected from over 100 quilt museums nationwide by the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice survey. Nearly 2,000 dedicated members of the quilting community cast their votes.
“We are overwhelmed to have been chosen along with the National Quilt Museum and the International Quilt Museum as the top quilt museums in the United States,” said Dakota Redford, curator of the Missouri Quilt Museum. “We are a relatively new museum, and to receive this type of recognition so early in our history is truly unbelievable.”
Full details and the complete results of the Readers Choice Survey will appear in the January/February 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is an admission charge.
