HAMILTON, Mo. — A new exhibit has opened at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.
Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is displaying parts of her extensive quilt collection at the museum.
“My grandmother gave me my first quilt when I was a child. And my mother gave us a quilt for a wedding present. This is what inspired my love of quilts,” Reid said. “I am partial to red, white and green quilts, especially at Christmas time. I will pile quilts everywhere during the Christmas season.”
A number of the quilts are antique, dating from the mid to late 1800s.
“I look forward to meeting people that appreciate quilts on the days that I will be at the museum,” Reid said.
Times and dates for Tammy Reid’s appearances at the Museum will be posted on the Museum’s website at www.missouriquiltmuseum.com.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird St. in Hamilton. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is an admission charge.
The Tammy Reid collection will be on display at the Museum thru the month of September.
