Mo. Quilt Museum displays Princess Diana quilt exhibit

HAMILTON, Mo. — The Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge Rose Collection is currently on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.
Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics of Brainerd, Minn., sponsors an annual quilter’s challenge. Entrants into the challenge receive an identical kit, each containing the same amount of fabric and the same colors of fabric. The challenge is for each quilter to create a 20"x20" quilt block around a common theme. The theme of the 2021 challenge was Princess Diana.
The Rose Collection contains 52 quilt blocks and includes the second-place winner, the fifth-place winner and a judges' choice winner. Missouri quilters with blocks in the Rose Collection include Jaya Parker from Hermann and Barbara Pozek from Kimberling City. There are two other collections touring the country in addition to the Rose Collection.
The Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge will be on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum through September. Previous Cherrywood Challenge exhibits at MQM have included the musician Prince and the artist Bob Ross.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton. Museum hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is an admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.