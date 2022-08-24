Mo. Quilt Museum displays Princess Diana quilt exhibit

The Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton, Mo. is currently displaying the Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge Rose Collection exhibit. 

HAMILTON, Mo. — The Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge Rose Collection is currently on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.

Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics of Brainerd, Minn., sponsors an annual quilter’s challenge. Entrants into the challenge receive an identical kit, each containing the same amount of fabric and the same colors of fabric. The challenge is for each quilter to create a 20"x20" quilt block around a common theme. The theme of the 2021 challenge was Princess Diana.

