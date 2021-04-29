HANNIBAL — Hunters, anglers and trappers who use the Missouri Department of Conservation’s “MO Hunting” free mobile app will need to perform an app update as of April 27.
The update will provide the most current regulation and data information, including display information to apply during May for Missouri bear hunts and elk hunts. The update will also include new display information to Telecheck fall deer and turkey, along with bear and elk harvests.
Apple will require users to have at least the iOS 12 version to use the updated MO Hunting app. Android will require users to have at least Android 5.
More information on MO Hunting is available by visiting mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-hunting.