COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri has recognized the following Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby county students who were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list.
• From Bowling Green: Sarah Nicole Akers, senior, Education; Andrew Craig Bowen, junior, Business; Shay S. Butler, sophomore, Arts & Science; Hannah Dallas Drew, junior, Arts & Science; Callie Anna Edmond, junior, Nursing; Brenan Quinn Grote, junior, Health Professions; Allyson R. Huber, senior, Health Professions; Emily L. Meyer, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Evan Scott Meyer, sophomore, Business; Madeline Sabina Norton, junior, Nursing; Madeline Clare Perry, Senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Cale David Shotton, junior, Arts & Science; Sylvia Lorraine Wagner, junior, Business.
• From Clarksville: Laura Michelle Huckstep, sophomore, Journalism.
• From Center: Preston Riley Eckler, Junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Emily Jo Gonzales, junior, Nursing.
• From Frankford: Jacob Dale Bowen, sophomore, Business; Makenzie Lynae Burroughs, sophomore, Education; Caleigh Elisabeth Grote, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Jonah N. Jones, sophomore, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources.
• From Hannibal: Marissa Nadine Abbey, senior, Education; Adam Lake Albright, senior, Arts & Science; Keaton Eugene Bartz, senior, Education; Abigail Faith Baumann, senior, Arts & Science; Elise Caroline Baumann, senior, Arts & Science; Kenna JoLynn Bogue, senior, Engineering; Gavin J. Booth, senior, Engineering; Scarlett A. Burton, junior, Arts & Science; Emilee Jun Carleton, senior, Health Professions; Kathryn Brooke Cole, junior, Nursing; Emma Caroline Deien, junior, Nursing; Grace Elizabeth Deien, senior; Ying Dong, sophomore, Nursing; Emily L. Edwards, senior; Taylor Andrew Evans, senior, Arts & Science; Aaron C. Evans, senior, Health Professions; Kaylee Brooke Falconer, senior, Health Professions; Travis Adam Franks, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Cole R. Gander, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Chase W. Goldinger, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Gillian Maryn Hark, senior, Arts & Science; Charles Joseph Hirner, junior, Business; Michaela Jane Hull, junior, Arts & Science; Maddie Michelle Janes, senior, Arts & Science; Mason Jones, senior, Business; Joseph Dillon Karlinski, junior, Health Professions; Skylar Brooke Monroe, senior, Arts & Science; Gabriel Landry Mueller, junior, Health Professions; Isaac Benn Reinwald, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Anna Yang Richardson, junior, Business; Gabriel W. Sante, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Jordan Nicolas Schafer, senior, Arts & Science; Nathan Patrick Schutte, junior, Arts & Science; Johanna Clare Shumake, senior; Jace A. Tischer, senior, Arts & Science; Suzanne N. Wetton, senior, Health Professions.
• From Louisiana: Olivia Grace Blackmore, junior, Business; Spencer Pershing Butler, senior, Engineering; Gianna Carmen Mandile, senior; Allyson Paige Minor, senior; Titania M. Niedner, junior, Nursing.
• From Monroe City: Blake Patrick Hays, senior, Health Professions; Samantha Rae Kern, junior, Nursing; Alexis Ann Lloyd, sophomore, Agriculture-Food Natural Resources; Riley Paige Quinn, junior, Nursing; Natalie Elizabeth Spalding, senior, Journalism; Kayla Mary Spence, junior, Arts & Science; Lance M. Williams, senior, Health Professions; Cole Michael Yager, junior, Arts & Science.
• From New London: Isabella Marie Conley, senior, Arts & Science; Avery Claire Lake, junior, Health Professions; Brayden Joseph Mcleod, senior, Health Professions; Della Mae Rodenbaugh, senior, Arts & Science; Meghan G. Sanders, senior, Arts & Science; Evan M. Sanders, senior, Health Professions; Trevor Riley Stratton, senior.
• From Palmyra: Brady Andrew Barnett, senior, Engineering; Raegan M. Barnett, junior, Health Professions; Brock S. Boulware, senior; Mason Conrad Burch, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Jacob Thomas Larsen, senior, Arts & Science; Spencer Robert Locke, senior, Arts & Science; Nicholas Eugene Mudd, junior, Health Professions; Savannah Eden Neisen, junior, Health Professions; Cameron Elaine O’Brien, junior, Health Professions; Allison D. Ritchey, sophomore, Health Professions; Victoria Teresa Singh, senior, Arts & Science; Owen Samuel Szarka, junior, Business; Elizabeth Whiston, senior.
• From Paris: Christopher Michael Ebbesmeyer, sophomore, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Adam Christopher Forrest, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Delaney Nicole Miller, senior, Business; Charlie J. Vitt, sophomore, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Madison LeeAnne Wheelan, senior, Business.
• From Perry: Ashlyn N. Eisele, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Kohl Dean Mitchell, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Elizabeth Paige Trower, junior, Journalism.
• From Shelbina: Bryant Mitchell Fifer, senior, Engineering; Makayla L. Garza, senior, Arts & Science; Mildred A Gough, sophomore, Nursing; Elijah Joseph Greenwell, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Emilie Grace Hamblen, senior; Albana Ismaili, senior, Nursing; Katherine Rose Mitchell, senior, Education; Callie Ashlyn Roetemeyer, senior, Nursing; Jarah MaeAnn Wilt, junior, Education.
• From Shelbyville: Lauren Abigail Keller, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources.
• From Taylor: Hattie E. Haerr, senior, Health Professions
A total of 11,224 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.
