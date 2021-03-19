HANNIBAL — Northeast Missouri non-profit Douglass Community Services has hired Julie Mitchell to be the chief operations officer. Presently, Mitchell is the organization’s human resources director.
The chief operations officer is responsible for day-to-day management of the agency, including oversight of programs and the human resources department.
“This is an exciting time for expansion at Douglass and I am pleased to welcome Julie to our senior leadership team. We look forward to her experience and leadership as we continue to serve families in Northeast Missouri” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of DCS.
“I am excited to assume a larger role in the growth of Douglass Community Services as we expand our work in the community,” Mitchell said.
A graduate of Culver Stockton College, Mitchell previously served as the executive director of Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. She and her family live in Hannibal.
Serving Northeast Missouri, DCS is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. The social service company administers $10.3 million in grants and donations.