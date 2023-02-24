Missouri's recreational marijuana law is in full effect in area

HANNIBAL — Missouri voters approved a measure to legalize adult use marijuana in November, and a variety of changes have taken place recently — reverberating through a local dispensary that initially sold medical cannabis products, area government entities and law enforcement agencies.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that Missouri residents would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for recreational use beginning Dec. 8. At that time, the department began accepting comprehensive license applications from medical dispensaries — which upon approval would allow the facilities that previously sold medical cannabis to also sell adult-use cannabis products to consumers who are 21 years of age and older.
DHSS reviewed the applications over a 60-day period, and consumers could begin purchasing marijuana for recreational use at approved facilities beginning in February.
Retail sales begin
COCO Hannibal received approval for comprehensive sale of cannabis, and store manager Kollin Kapfer explained how staff were prepared for an increase in customer traffic with the change.
He reported the transition has significantly affected business compared to the days when the dispensary sold medical cannabis products alone. Kapfer said staff members strive to keep customer's wait times down to 20 to 25 minutes. Medical cannabis customers receive first priority in entering the store.
"The amount of traffic we're getting is very surprising," Kapfer said.
He said customer traffic was "non-stop" from open until close, estimating a daily increase in gross sales of about $10,000 compared to the days of selling medical cannabis products alone.
Staff members expected an influx of customers drawn to Missouri's lower state tax rate for adult-use marijuana — 6% — compared to the rate charged in Illinois. Across the river, adult-use cannabis products carry a state tax rate ranging from 10-25%.
Hannibal and Palmyra are among numerous Missouri communities proposing an additional municipal tax of 3% on purchases of adult-use cannabis products. The tax rate for residents purchasing medical cannabis with a medical marijuana card will remain at 4%.
Kapfer said flower, which is a product cultivated and packaged directly from the plant, remains the most popular choice across different demographics and age groups. He noted some younger consumers are drawn to vape products as well.
Vapes, edibles and concentrates have represented a dramatic uptick in sales, with numerous varieties and levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the main psychoactive (mind-altering) cannabinoid present in cannabis.
He noted one-to-one ratio products, which contain equal parts of THC and Cannabidiol (CBD) are most effective at meeting customer's medical needs, including sleep disorders, reducing inflammation and managing pain.
COCO has always worked with each medical customer to help them find the right product or combination of products to provide relief without feeling inebriated. Kapfer said the goal of meeting each customer's needs continues with the new law in place.
Customers are encouraged to always ask questions in person or by phone. Staff members also provide informative handouts. Kapfer said it's a good idea to take things slowly. For example, he recommended taking one edible product at a time, because a larger dose could result in more powerful effects than a person might initially expect.
Kapfer said the new adult-use cannabis law means customers can have peace-of-mind knowing each product they purchase is free of chemicals and pesticides — COCO makes their own products like vapes and concentrates at their lab in Clarence.
Kapfer added that many product containers and wrappers contain recommended doses, usage recommendations and possible effects to alert the customer. For example, consuming flower by smoking generally brings a quicker onset of effects, while edibles produce a longer-lasting, sometimes more intense result. Kapfer stressed how staff members convey advice like "slow and low" and "know your dose" to customers to encourage moderation.
He said body composition, differences in metabolism and varying enzyme levels mean different products can bring much different results to each person. Kapfer is proud of staff members' approaches to providing a safe and pleasant experience for each customer.
"It's very much a labor of love," he said. "I care very deeply about what I do and about the people that shop and work here."
Where the sales tax money goes
According to DHSS, sale tax proceeds are used so governmental entities can expunge certain existing marijuana-related offenses in the state legal system, the Missouri veterans commission can provide health care and other services for veterans, the public defender system can provide services to residents with low incomes and recipients of certain grants. The tax also provides funding to local governments that tax adult-use marijuana sales.
A look at the law from an enforcement standpoint
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue reported a "status quo" situation so far, with no complaints or disturbances resulting from the new law. Palmyra doesn't currently have a dispensary, and Bogue noted the only change so far has been with officers smelling burning marijuana at certain areas around town.
Bogue explained "we're still in the infancy stages of straightening up some city ordinances" after the new law went into effect. He compared situations where recreational marijuana use was permitted to existing laws regarding alcohol consumption. As long as a resident is in their yard or home, they can consume marijuana. The consumption of cannabis is not allowed in public places.
Bogue has been a longstanding member of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, and he noted how one officer in his department is registered to attend Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement. The course is designed to "assist law enforcement officers to enhance proficiency in detecting, apprehending, testing and apprehending impaired drivers."
The specialized training helps officers to recognize when a driver is under the influence of drugs, in addition to alcohol. Bogue plans for all road officers to complete the training to enhance their ability to detect these issues.
He emphasized that driving while under the influence of cannabis products is similar to driving after consuming alcohol. In each instance, response time, critical decision making and other abilities are impaired — making it unsafe to drive a vehicle or operate machinery.
The amount of marijuana each person can possess legally has risen substantially with the new law. Before the new law went into effect, a person possessing one ounce of marijuana could face a felony charge. Now that the allowable possession limit has tripled, it has created new challenges for law enforcement officers.
"I don't think that we're ever going to get rid of the black market. I think the black-market sales and dealing is always still going to be there," Bogue said. "It's just going to be much harder for law enforcement to make cases in some situations."
He added that black market activities are likely to continue because some people are going to look for ways to avoid paying the taxes, regardless of the presence of legal dispensaries. Bogue explained the change in the law will lead to "a new aspect into how we do our enforcement".
According to a January 2022 Associated Press report, black market operations have continued to thrive in California, despite the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, which claimed at the time it would "incapacitate the black market". However, despite being the site of the world's largest legal marijuana marketplace, the illegal trade still dwarfs the legal trade.
Bogue read a recent report that Canada's British Columbia province has taken the step the decriminalize harder drugs such as meth, heroin and ecstasy. The reasoning behind the legal change was an attempt to curb overdose deaths; Bogue didn't agree that type of approach would lead to the desired outcomes.
Regardless of whether it is alcohol or any variety of cannabis product, Bogue stressed that consumption affects each person in different ways.
"I guess the best thing to say would be moderation would be the key," he said. "Anything in excess is bad — excess drinking, excess drug use — is bad. So, now that recreational marijuana is legal, I would urge people to use it in moderation, as to where they don't get impaired. If you do become impaired, even in the slightest, just do not drive or operate any type of machinery under the influence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.