Missouri's recreational marijuana law is in full effect in area

COCO Hannibal is one of Missouri's cannabis dispensaries that has received what the Department of Health and Social Services calls a comprehensive license — allowing the facility to sell adult-use cannabis products to customers 21 years of age and older. Previously, the dispensary was allowed to sell cannabis products for medical purposes only to qualified individuals. The new law, approved by Missouri voters in November, has resulted in a significant increase in customer traffic at the business. In addition, it has spurred changes for local governments — which are proposing municipal taxes for the new products on April ballots and reevaluating city ordinances — and new approaches for law enforcement officers. 

HANNIBAL — Missouri voters approved a measure to legalize adult use marijuana in November, and a variety of changes have taken place recently — reverberating through a local dispensary that initially sold medical cannabis products, area government entities and law enforcement agencies.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that Missouri residents would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for recreational use beginning Dec. 8. At that time, the department began accepting comprehensive license applications from medical dispensaries — which upon approval would allow the facilities that previously sold medical cannabis to also sell adult-use cannabis products to consumers who are 21 years of age and older.

