HANNIBAL, Mo. — Pat Ruhl’s bicentennial exhibit touches on Missouri’s historical milestones from the Lewis and Clark Expedition to recipes and music steeped in local tradition.
Park United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall is home to numerous missions and outreach programs. Ruhl set up her bicentennial display during Saturday’s spaghetti dinner, and it will remain on display through Thursday.
Ruhl plans to take the expansive historical collection down in time for the YMCA of Hannibal’s food distribution program on Friday. On Wednesday morning, volunteers were busy crafting quilts for the Leaps of Love children’s cancer support services program.
The Rev. Kim Parker commended Barb and Mike Kettlecamp for their leadership in mission efforts. Every month or two, a new mission is supported. The past two months have been dedicated to supporting AVENUES, including drives for toiletries, socks and other items.
In May, church members will collect clothing items in specific sizes for EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri.
“We explore new opportunities that we can give and find ministries that are doing something really well,” Parker said. “A lot of times, people in ministry come up with this great idea, then they invite God to be a part of it. Well, we’re going to do it the other way around. We want to go where God is already working, and to be a part of something that’s bigger than us. I think that’s important.”
Ruhl displayed a wide range of historic artifacts, photos, newspaper articles, books and other slices of Missouri history. Over the years, she has collected photos, books, family recipes, newspaper articles, music and other examples of Missouri and Hannibal history.
Following her career as a librarian at Hannibal High School for 23 years, Ruhl taught piano for 19 years. She made sure to emphasize the history to students in the lyrics of selections like “The Missouri Waltz”, “Shenandoah” and “Sweet Betsy from Pike”.
“I wanted them to know the words are the story,” she said.
One table was dedicated to the bicentennial reenactment of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, observed in St. Charles in 2004.
George Shannon was the youngest member of the famed expedition across the Louisiana Purchase. He died in Palmyra, and a memorial marker in his name was established by state and local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Ruhl shared artwork by Gary Lucy, of Washington, Mo.. His works included a scene called “Red and White Pirogues Traversing the Missouri River, 1804”.
Nearby, several books and magazines feature Missouri’s unique topography and geological features. Ruhl and her husband, Jerry, live on a farm in Ralls County featuring woodland, glade and savanna natural features.
Ruhl explained the land between Hannibal and Louisiana closely resembles natural features of the Ozarks. The story of Kewpie doll creator and Missourian Rose O’Neill is accompanied by one of her famous dolls.
Ruhl’s cookbook collection includes a University of Missouri Extension cookbook called Missouri Mix and a recipe for Laura Ingalls Wider’s gingerbread. Missouri cake represents another sweet piece of Missouri history, with a recipe provided by Jerry Ruhl’s grandmother, Stella Ruhl.
Ruhl shared the history of Hydesburg United Methodist Church, dating back to its origins as the Hydesburg Methodist Episcopal Church South in 1849. She pointed to a photo depicting Jerry Ruhl’s first cousin, Dr. Michael Glascock, a researcher conducting carbon dating techniques at the MU Research Reactor.
Park United Methodist Church members Arnold and June Hart were featured in a Courier-Post article celebrating their volunteer efforts. Additional articles told the story of Ruhl’s son, Lt. Col. Devin Ruhl. His service took him to Heilbronn, Germany, Karlruhe, Germany, Thailand, Kosovo and for two tours in 2003 and 2006 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Fourth graders in Mrs. Strube’s Oakwood Elementary School communicated with Ruhl through letters while he was deployed in Iraq. Several books by author Ross Malone contained stories from Missouri’s history, including “Bicentennial Stories”, “Missouri at War” and “Missouri Battle Lines.”
A comment from Malone emphasized the importance of preserving all aspects of history, including negative aspects which can teach people how to better themselves today.
Ruhl has been all over the world, and he is quick to tell people how there’s no greater nation than America. His mother agreed.
“You don’t want to take America for granted,” she said.
Parker explained how the church family at Park United Methodist Church is continually looking for ways to give back. They recently welcomed a new member, but they are bidding farewell to a couple who is moving to be closer to family members.
Parker extended an invitation for people to visit. Worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. each Sunday.
A website is in the works, and more information is available by visiting Park United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
