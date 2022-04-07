JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Warmer weather usually means an increase in outside projects which may require digging or excavation work.
For people planting a tree, building a deck or completing a large project, Missouri law requires anyone digging underground to notify the Missouri One Call System by calling 811 or 1-800-DIG RITE, or placing a locate request online at www.mo1call.com at least three working days before excavation begins.
The call will be taken by the Missouri One Call Center, which then notifies all relevant utilities in the project area.
During this three-day period, utility companies will mark the approximate location of their underground lines, request additional information or advise you that they do not have facilities at the excavation site.
Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury. It could disrupt service to you and other customers, and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs.
“Before you start digging on any project, it is important you contact the Missouri One Call Center at 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE (344-7483) or go online to place a locate request at www.mo1call.com so that underground utility lines can be marked,” said Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey. “Help protect yourself, your family and your property by making sure you call or click before you begin a project that requires any digging.”
More information is available at www.mo1call.com.
