JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet and ice that come with it, are right around the corner.

The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.