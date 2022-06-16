SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University named students from seven local communities to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Avery Mudd, of Bowling Green; Bryan Kyser, of Frankford; Jordan Allen, Hope Blaylock, Taylor Dexheimer, Aubrey Whitehead and Jasmine Woods, of Hannibal; Bria Hooley and Lindsey Woollen, of New London; Sydney Fountain, Alyssa Johnson and Emelia Ridout of Palmyra; Grace Stark, of Philadelphia; and Rikki Beldon of Shelbina.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average.
• Caleb Sedmak, of Palmyra, has been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Greenville University in Greenville, Ill.
To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
• Tucker L. Aeschliman, of Taylor, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
The list recognizes full-time students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
