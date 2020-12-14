JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation for upcoming turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates 

2021 spring and fall turkey hunting dates

Spring youth portion — Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11; regular spring turkey season — Monday, April 19 through Sunday, May 9; and fall firearms turkey season: Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 31

2021-2022 archery deer and turkey hunting dates

Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Jan. 15, 2022

2021-2022 firearms deer hunting dates

Firearms deer early youth portion — Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31; firearms deer November portion — Saturday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 23; firearms deer late youth portion: Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28; firearms deer antlerless portion: Saturday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 12; and firearms deer alternative methods portion: Saturday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

More information about turkey hunting in Missouri is available at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey, and more information about deer hunting in Missouri is available at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

Hunters can buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

