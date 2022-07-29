TAYLOR – Motorists can expect temporary traffic impacts, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 8, as nearly 41 miles of sealing work is scheduled to begin on Missouri 6 between Missouri 15 in Knox County to just west of U.S. 61 in Marion County, near Taylor.

"We appreciate motorists' attention as they travel through the work zone, as safety is our top priority. Work on this project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late August," explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Amy Crawford.

