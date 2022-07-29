TAYLOR – Motorists can expect temporary traffic impacts, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 8, as nearly 41 miles of sealing work is scheduled to begin on Missouri 6 between Missouri 15 in Knox County to just west of U.S. 61 in Marion County, near Taylor.
"We appreciate motorists' attention as they travel through the work zone, as safety is our top priority. Work on this project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late August," explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Amy Crawford.
The $1,128,041 contract, awarded last winter to W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Ill., also includes a seal coat project located on Route V in Marion and Lewis counties from Missouri 6 in Lewis County to U.S. 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. This project is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 24, upon the completion of MO 6, with a completion date of Sept. 1. The length of this improvement is six miles.
During work on both projects, traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day at the location where crews are actively working.
"Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone with workers present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change," Crawford said.
A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, MoDOT personnel reminds drivers to obey all signs and personnel and put down their cell phones to eliminate distractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.