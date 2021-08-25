The 85th Annual Membership Meeting of Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will be held as a drive-through meeting Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Palmyra High School parking lot.
Registration and voting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
Those attending are asked to bring their registration slip from the back page of the August issue of Rural Missouri in order to speed up the registration process.
Member-owners will be voting for three co-op members to serve on the Board of Directors for a three year term as well as a Bylaw amendment to allow the possibility of virtual meetings.