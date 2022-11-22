Missouri Quilt Museum celebrates holidays with Christmas Creche Exhibit

The Missouri Quilt Museum is celebrating the holidays with its annual Christmas Creche Exhibit. More than 350 Nativity sets will be on display during museum hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is located at 300 East Bird St. in Hamilton, Mo. There is an admission charge.

HAMILTON, Mo. — The annual Christmas Creche Exhibit at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton is now on display.

“This year we have over 350 Nativity sets on display,” said Dakota Redford, curator at the museum. “This is one of the largest displays in the Midwest, and we are happy to be able to make it available to the public.”

