JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Missouri Partners in Policymaking class.
Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) or parents who have children with IDD under age 14 may apply.
“Graduates of the Partner in Policymaking program testify in senate committee hearings, serve on commissions, and even run for office. This network of graduates learns how to advocate for systems change and make Missouri a better place for people with IDD to work, live, and play,” said Stacy Morse, program coordinator.
Missouri Partners in Policymaking is a training program that teaches leadership skills and techniques to develop positive partnerships with elected officials, school personnel and other individuals who make policy decisions about services used by people with developmental disabilities and their families.
“I love all the things I am learning through Partners. I am most excited about learning more about how I can self-advocate more for myself, my friends and others. I also really love meeting all the people and getting to meet others who also have different abilities,” said Sarah, 2022 Partners in Policymaking graduate.
Participants must commit to attend all sessions, complete homework assignments and complete a major project designed to meet competencies.
After learning leadership skills and advocacy techniques from state and national experts, participants will work with decision-makers to positively impact services for people with disabilities.
