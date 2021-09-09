HANNIBAL — A Missouri man was arrested in Wednesday on multiple drug and prostitution-related charges.
On Wednesday, the Marion County Circuit Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Brandon S. Blue, 38, of Holliday, Mo. Blue was charged with patronizing prostitution, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
The Hannibal Police Department said Blue's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad with assistance by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Police took Blue into custody in the 1200 block of Broadway. Upon searching his vehicle police reportedly found a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Blue remains in the Marion County jail. His bond is set at $50,000.