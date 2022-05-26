HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man who worked more than 30 years as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court has been indicted in United States District Court on a felony charge of sex trafficking of a minor.
Scott F. Burow, 62, was indicted Wednesday, May 18. The indictment alleges that between March 25, 2020, and April 2, 2020, he solicited a minor to engage in a commercial act.
A detention motion says the female victim was 15 years old and was a ward of the state of Illinois. The motion alleges that Burow met the victim through a dating app, where he used the name “buffaloanchovie.”
According to the motion, Burow brought the female to his home in Hannibal where he committed the offenses of statutory rape and statutory sodomy while secretly videotaping her.
Investigators traced information on the dating app to Burow, and searched his home on Aug. 20, 2020, the motion said. According to the detention motion, investigators found “numerous explicit photos and videos of women” that appeared to have been recorded by Burow.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance from the community to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information about Burow is asked to call the FBI’s Kirksville Resident Agency at 660-665-6020.
The case was investigated by the Palmyra Police Department, the Hannibal Police Department and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.
