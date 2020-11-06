JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 has not stopped Missouri judges from continuing to make presentations to school and civic groups throughout the state. It's just changed how some of them are doing it.
Judges have adapted to using remote technologies to conduct court proceedings since the pandemic began, and now they are embracing videoconferencing as a way to continue their "Have Gavel, Will Travel" mission to help Missourians better understand how their courts work.
The Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee has more than a dozen presentations available for audiences ranging from elementary students through adults. When requesting a presentation, please indicate whether you prefer a virtual or live presentation.
More information about Missouri Courts is available at https://www.courts.mo.gov/CivicEducation/. Requests and presentation examples are available at https://www.courts.mo.gov/CivicEducation/presentations/