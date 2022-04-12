Missouri Girls Town makes a positive difference every day

HANNIBAL — Missouri Girls Town has helped girls from Hannibal and throughout the state.
Now, residents are stepping up to help the organization that is dedicated to providing care and a safe haven for girls who have experienced abuse or neglect.
A Poker Run motorcycle fundraiser and a Happy Hour for Hope fundraiser event are planned for this month, along with an awareness event slated for July in Hannibal.
Motorcyclists from the Hannibal area are invited to come out for the Poker Run fundraiser Saturday, April 23 at Mid-America Harley-Davidson in Columbia. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and kickstands go up at noon. The initial hand costs $20, and additional hands will be available for $10 each.
The route will be highlighted by a riding tour of Missouri Girls Town's campus.
Girls are looking forward to welcoming visitors with posters and balloons. After the Poker Run, participants will celebrate at Mid-America Harley-Davidson for music, food provided by the 12 Baskets Kitchen Food Truck and beer donated by Logboat Brewery in Columbia.
A Happy Hour for Hope fundraising event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Roof, located at the Broadway Columbia.
Tickets are available on a buy-one-get-one-free basis. The $100 ticket price includes an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet, two drinks and entertainment by Mike Davis. Silent and live auctions are planned to help support Missouri Girls Town.
Amy Vaughn, founder of Be The Change For Your Community, has been working with Executive Director Jenny Preiss and Development Director Deanna Barger to spread the word about Missouri Girls Town. A video telling Missouri Girls Town's story was recently posted on YouTube featuring actors from Hannibal.
"Residential (behavioral health care) is desperately needed in today's society, and I'm just very thankful that Missouri Girls Town is there to provide those services," Vaughn said.
Missouri Girls Town was founded in 1953 by the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Missouri.
Missouri Girls Town started offering services in 1959 in Mountain Grove and the foundation relocated to Kingdom City in the 1980s, setting up their campus on 23 acres of land donated by Bill and Peggy McClain. Five direct housing units are set up for girls during their stay. There is also a school, dining hall, recreation area, clinical building and administrative building on the campus licensed for 50 girls.
"Our mission is supporting youth and families by providing therapeutic services and education to empower them to reach their full potential," Preiss said.
Each girl served by Missouri Girls Town was removed from their home due to extreme abuse or neglect.
Often, the trauma experienced by the youth results in negative behaviors like self-harm, physical aggression or risk for running away. When a girl is welcomed to Missouri Girls Town, they are given resources and care to help instill positive behaviors for success.
Over the years, the foundation has helped girls and young women from nine to 21 years of age through transitional care, individually tailored therapy and education to assist with attaining future career goals, attaining independent living skills and reinforcing positive behaviors for dealing with challenges.
Preiss explained that Missouri Girls Town works with family members, Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division, court personnel and other entities to provide the best care possible for each child.
Licensed clinical social workers and licensed practicing counselors conduct weekly sessions with children at Missouri Girls Town, Preiss said. Group sessions include skill-building activities to assist girls with processing the trauma they are experiencing.
Each girl lives on campus for the duration of their care, and the average stay is six months to one-and-a-half years. Preiss said each child faces a different situation, and Missouri Girls Town is often the seventh to eleventh placement for a child.
Preiss said many girls have found successful outcomes, including one youth who secured employment in Kingdom City. Other girls have been gone on to trade schools, community colleges and other learning institutions.
Missouri Girls Town provides individual therapy services in partnership with rural school districts. As staff members strive to expand their reach, they look forward to connecting with more rural school districts in the future.
Vaughn welcomed supporters in the area to donate items for the silent and live auctions at the upcoming Happy Hour for Hope fundraiser. She encouraged anyone interested in the celebration to call her at 573-719-5019 for more information.
The video spotlighting Missouri Girls Town's story can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsq0ZUvFK-o1V2yQC3DSzEQ. More information is also available by emailing Barger at dbarger@mogirlstown.org.
