STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Missouri Girls Town — with a campus centrally located in Kingdom City, Mo., serves youth from every corner of the state — yet many Missourians are not familiar with their services.
In partnership with Be The Change For Your Community, Jenny Preiss, MO Girls Town executive director, and Amy Vaughn will meet with Hannibal residents and business owners Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to help raise local awareness of the organization.
MGT was established as a residential facility in 1953 by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Missouri. This organization was founded by women for women in a time when there were few places that women could find a safe haven. Their Kingdom City campus offers dormitories, an on-site school and recreational center, dining hall and extensive therapeutic and rehabilitation services for up to 50 girls who have been physically, sexually and/or emotionally abused, removed from their homes and placed in the foster care system.
In addition to their residential services, MGT Community Outreach is a program targeting low-income and at-risk families who otherwise would not have access to mental health services. Through the Department of Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program, MGT’s two-year community outreach project has provided therapeutic services to 196 unduplicated individuals so far. Services are provided to individuals from low socioeconomic backgrounds, who exhibit delinquent behavior, who endure, or are enduring abuse and/or neglect, are at risk of dropping out of school and those who suffer from mental illnesses. MGT has partnered with school districts, health departments, juvenile offices and at-risk families in this expansion program.
This expansion project offers a unique opportunity for Missouri taxpayers. A 70% Missouri income tax credit is available to eligible donors. Businesses, individuals who operate a sole proprietorship, operate a farm or have rental or royalty income on Missouri property are eligible, as well as a shareholder in an S-corporation, a partner in a Partnership or a member of a Limited Liability Corporation. In addition, financial institutions like banks, credit institutions, savings and loan associations and credit unions, as well as insurance companies, are eligible for the tax credits.
Be The Change Consultant Amy Vaughn is thrilled to be able to share this information with local residents.
“This is an incredible incentive for those who want to make a difference in the lives of others, and reduce their tax liability at the same time, Vaughn said. “This allows taxpayers a 70% credit (not deduction) towards their state taxes. If a company owes $10,000 in state taxes, this tax credit will reduce that amount to $3,000! This is a great way for people to make an impact with added benefit for themselves as well!”
More information and the opportunity to schedule an appointment with Jenny Preiss are available by calling 573-231-1775.
