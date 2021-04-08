NEW LONDON, Mo. — With 813,840 Missourians labeled as “food insecure” according to a Map the Meal Gap 2018 study, and a growing number of people facing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognized the need to help out hungry families across the state.
For the sixth consecutive year, team members are promoting donations from through Friday, April 30, to support Feeding Missouri and its many community affiliates as part of the Home Run Against Hunger campaign.
There are three ways to give this year. Text MOFB2021 to 44-321 and follow the prompts to utilize this new option. To donate online, visit feedingmissouri.org/donate/and mention Missouri Farm Bureau in the “Business Name” field on the form. Non-perishable food donations are also great and our offices will be serving as drop off locations this year.
In the first week of May, a statewide grand total of donations will be announced. Last year’s efforts, despite the pandemic conditions, garnered over a ton of food and $41,500.
Missouri Farm Bureau and Feeding Missouri ask people to take a moment to give between April 1 and April 30, and help them knock hunger out of the park.