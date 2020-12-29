JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits for the month of January. Under P-SNAP, households that qualify for SNAP or Food Stamp benefits automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household’s size.
“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of Missouri's Department of Social Services. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”
The Family Support Division also reminds Missourians that SNAP recertification interviews are suspended through June 2021.That means starting with recertifications due in December, SNAP households only have to submit the completed recertification form and any requested documents to continue SNAP benefits and do not need to call FSD. Only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview. In addition, if a Missouri household now has an income above the maximum limit, or if an able-bodied adult without a dependent has any change in their circumstance, it is important to report that information to the FSD.
Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs may visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians may apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov. Callers with questions not specific to an individual’s case may use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions, at 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.