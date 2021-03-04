Missouri Department of Conservation hosting virtual tree-planting workshop

JOPLIN, Mo. — Trees are planted for many reasons, including aesthetics, wildlife habitat, shade, energy conservation, erosion reduction and in remembrance of an event or person.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds landowners that when adding trees to your property, planning should come before planting. Before selecting and planting a tree, there are several questions that need to be asked in regards to evaluating the planting site. Without planning, a tree that is not suited for its planting location could develop problems in the future.
The free MDC virtual program “Community Forestry: Tree Selection and Tree Planting”, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11. At this program, MDC Community Forester Jon Skinner will discuss how to choose trees that will be the best fits for your landscaping and aesthetic needs.
People can register by emailing Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov and indicating the email is for the Tree Selection and Planting program. The link for the program will be emailed to the participant one day ahead of the event.
More information about the program is available by calling Skinner at 417-629-3434, ext. 4543. People can also get information about tree planting at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs is available at mdc.mo.gov/regions.