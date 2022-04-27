Pat Ruhl shared many aspects of Missouri history in her bicentennial exhibit in Park United Methodist Church's fellowship hall.
She served pieces of "Missouri cake" and shared copies of the recipe provided by her husband's grandmother, Stella Ruhl.
Missouri Cake
I box moist pineapple cake mix
I box apricot Jello
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup apricot nectar
4 eggs, separated
1 tsp. lemon flavoring
1 tsp. orange flavoring
Beat egg whites until dry and set aside. Combine cake mix and Jello in large bowl. Pour in oil, nectar, egg yolks and flavorings.
Beat together until smooth. Fold in beaten egg whites. Bake about one hour in greased tube pan at 325 degrees.
