BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The access from Business 61 to Missouri 161 in Bowling Green is scheduled to open Monday as construction continues on the intersection improvement project.
The opening of MO 161 will coincide with the closure of the access to Court Street from Business 61.
Contractor crews with Bleigh Construction Company have completed the majority of the drainage work and construction of the southern half of the roundabout.
Work is snow scheduled to begin on the construction of the northern half of the roundabout, requiring the closure of the Court Street access at the Business 61/MO 161/Court Street intersection starting Monday, July 11.
During this phase of the project, traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement and the newly constructed southern portion of the roundabout.
Schedule changes could occur due to weather or material availability. MoDOT asks motorists to be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Please obey all traffic signs and personnel and eliminate distractions by putting down your phone.
MoDOT and the City of Bowling Green will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
More information is available by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or 573-324-5451.
