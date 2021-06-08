QUINCY, Ill. — Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club will host a car show from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Quincy Museum, 16th and Maine Streets, in Quincy Ill. The car show is free to the general public to view the classic cars. Car show participants will vie for trophies for “Today’s Top Ten” and “People’s Choice”.
Registration for participants is from 9-11:30 a.m. the day of the event, and the cost is $20. Lunch and raffle prizes will be available. The car show will take place rain or shine.