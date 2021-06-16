Mission Hill Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration set for June 27

PALMYRA, Mo. — On Sunday, June 27, Mission Hill Baptist Church will celebrate 43 years of ministry, children’s education and outreach programs.
The church family experienced a mixture of heartbreak and joy with their rebuilding process, which came about as a result of a devastating fire in 2008. The new multipurpose building was dedicated in February of 2009, one year after the fire. The southern gospel group Final Authority performed during the dedication of the first sanctuary in 2006, returning for the dedication ceremony of the multipurpose building in August 2009 and for the dedication of the new sanctuary in November of 2016.
Final Authority will join their extended church family once again — the group will return to perform for the 43rd Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration themed “We’re On The Winning Side” on Sunday, June 27. The celebration will be an “old-fashioned” camp meeting style with “old-fashioned” preaching and singing. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a worship service featuring songs by Final Authority and a message by Pastor Lewis, followed by a carry-in meal and an afternoon concert by Final Authority at 2 p.m.
The church family is looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new friends, and they invite everyone to join them in this special celebration.