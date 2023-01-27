Minimally invasive procedure improves quality of life for local woman

HANNIBAL — Christina Zeiger, of New London, Mo., experienced chronic pain for many years following a nerve injury that left her with extreme discomfort and constant nausea.
“I was in constant pain. It felt like a knife in my chest,” she said.
In addition to the chest pain, she also experienced back and abdominal pain so severe at times that she didn’t feel like she could take a deep breath.
Zeiger was eventually referred to pain management specialist Dr. Luvell Glanton at Hannibal Regional Medical Group by her primary care physician.
“I tried all types of medications and treatments and nothing seemed to help. It wasn’t for lack of trying, because I feel like we tried everything. I was finally referred to Dr. Glanton for pain management. He was very compassionate and really listened to what I had to say. He said a spinal cord stimulator could help my pain. It turned out to be exactly what I needed,” she said.
“Having access to technology like spinal cord stimulators gives us many more options when it comes to pain management. Technology continues to evolve and give us great options for people with chronic pain,” said Glanton. “Spinal cord stimulators have proven to be a viable option to decrease pain for people who have been suffering from a variety of painful conditions. This technology offers non-narcotic relief to patients through a minimally invasive procedure offering long-term results. Strong evidence suggests that patients who suffer from long-lasting nerve pain can achieve significant symptom reduction with a spinal cord stimulator.”
“The stimulator gave me my life back, before the procedure I was spending eight to nine hours a day sitting in a chair because it was too painful to move around. I didn’t feel good enough to do anything at all. Since the procedure, there is nothing I can’t do! The spinal cord stimulator and Dr. Glanton changed my life,” Zeiger said.
“Christina was suffering everyday with pain and medications just weren’t working. I’m so happy we got the opportunity to help her get some relief and return to her pre-pain lifestyle,” Glanton said.
Zeiger has resumed an active lifestyle and has already lost 30 pounds since the procedure.
“The procedure has increased my quality of life and given me the opportunity to do all the things I never thought I would do again,” she said.
More information is available by calling Hannibal Regional Medical Group at 5733-629-3500 or calling Hannibal Regional Spine Center at 1-844-HRH-BACK.
