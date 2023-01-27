Minimally invasive procedure improves quality of life for local woman

Christina Zeiger recently experienced relief from chronic pain after receiving a procedure involving a spinal cord stimulator from Dr. Luvell Glanton at the Hannibal Regional Medical Group. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Christina Zeiger, of New London, Mo., experienced chronic pain for many years following a nerve injury that left her with extreme discomfort and constant nausea.

“I was in constant pain. It felt like a knife in my chest,” she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.