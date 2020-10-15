HANNIBAL — Hannibalians who were disappointed to have the Hannibal Arts Council’s annual folklife festival canceled this year due to 9 have planned an unofficial mini-festival Saturday, Oct. 17, in Central Park.
One event will be a yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. as a fundraiser for the HAC, with donations matched by an anonymous donor. Emily Trevathan, owner of Twisted Juniper Yoga, will lead this class, which will be during the regular Saturday morning farmer’s market.
In addition, during the day, from about 11. a.m. to 6 p.m., booths will offer a variety of goods previously available during the folklife festival.
The Hannibal Knights of Columbus will be selling fish sandwiches, which has always been popular at the festival.
One taste treat will be at another location, where St. John’s Lutheran School at 1317 Lyon St. will sell their cheese soup by the cup or gallon at the school parking lot. This will be offered both Saturday and Sunday.