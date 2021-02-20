HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation has rescheduled a nature program that focuses on birds that are flying high in the sky this winter above Hannibal.
“Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Hannibal Regional Airport on County Road 425.
The nature program had to be rescheduled due to a water line burst in the conference room of the Hannibal Regional Airport.
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said Hannibal residents are in a unique position to observe many of the migrating birds in the great Mississippi River Flyway. More than 325 bird species make the round trip from breeding grounds in Canada and the northern U.S. to wintering grounds along the Gulf of Mexico and in Central and South America, according to the National Audubon Society.
“You’ve probably seen some of the big birds like swans, pelicans, snow and Canadian geese, vultures and ducks of all types. But what about the smaller ones like different warblers, finches, sparrows, orioles, the bobolink, and so many others? Let’s celebrate and gain a greater appreciation of where we live along this magnificent migration route,” Rublee said.
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal and is coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education in Theater Initiative.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited. and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov. Masks will be required when inside the building.