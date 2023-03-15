MOBERLY, Mo. — Moberly Area Community College (MACC) Foundation Inc. recently announced the endowment of a new scholarship to honor the memory of Michael Dehn Breault by his spouse, Gordon H. Hoppe.
The endowed fund of $25,000 will be invested per the Foundation’s investment strategy, and scholarships will be paid from the interest of the fund of about $1,000 per year.
Breault founded Gibson & Dehn, a Home Fragrance business, which had design and operations in New York City and Clarksville, Mo. It became Breault’s personal mission to “do good while doing business” which he did by bringing meaningful, creative, and sustainable jobs to Clarksville.
By opening both a candle pouring and vegan leather factory in historic Clarksville and working with large corporate clients, he helped connect rural and metropolitan areas and provide fair wages and benefits to his employees. With this scholarship, his family hopes to help fund the education of students interested in design and/or business who would like to work and remain in their community.
More information is available by contacting Susanna Freeman, coordinator of institutional development and alumni services, at 660-263-4100 ext. 11550 or Foundation@macc.edu.
